Left Menu

India post 277-7 against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup match

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:01 IST
India post 277-7 against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup match
IND-W Vs AUS-W Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 277 for 7 against Australia in a crucial ICC Women's ODI World Cup match here on Saturday.

Skipper Mithali Raj (68) and Yastika Bhatia (59) provided the base with a 130-run partnership after India were reduced to 28 for two, while Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) produced the late flourish to take the team across the 250-mark.

Darcie Brown (3/30) was the most successful bowler for England with a three-wicket haul, while Alana King (2/52) and Jess Jonassen (1/40) were the other wicket-takers.

India had lost their last match to defending champions England by four wickets.

Brief Score: India: 277 for 7 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 68, Yastika Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet Kaur 57 not out; Darcie Brown 3/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022