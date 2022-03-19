Left Menu

Soccer-Papas hoping Wellington win boosts Newcastle's finals bid

The top six teams at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the finals series, with the A-League champions crowned at its conclusion. The win comes after a series of encouraging displays by the Jets failed to yield the expected outcomes, but Papas expressed hope the free-scoring second half performance against Wellington will also have longer-term benefits.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 10:05 IST
Soccer-Papas hoping Wellington win boosts Newcastle's finals bid
Representative Image

Newcastle Jets head coach Arthur Papas called on his players to use Friday's 4-0 win over Wellington Phoenix as a platform to launch a bid to qualify for the A-League's end-of-season finals. All four goals came in the second half for Papas' side, with Cameroonian winger Olivier Boumal claiming a brace within 18 minutes of the restart as Newcastle won for the first time in five games.

"We know that you can fall away fairly quickly - the league hasn't been kind to a few teams," said Papas, whose side moved up to eighth in the table. "It's important to maintain some ability to stay close to the top group. We're still not there yet." He said the win was "important for us as a result to give us that chance to build something and we've got another tough game next week."

Victory takes the Jets to within three points of sixth-placed Sydney FC, with Papas' side having played one game fewer than the five-time champions as the race for a place in the playoffs intensifies. The top six teams at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the finals series, with the A-League champions crowned at its conclusion.

The win comes after a series of encouraging displays by the Jets failed to yield the expected outcomes, but Papas expressed hope the free-scoring second half performance against Wellington will also have longer-term benefits. "You see the difference in the first half, when we don't score and we don't take our chances then little things creep into the group as well in terms of the belief," he said.

"When you score, straight away you see the momentum change and that confidence that goal gives you to go is important. "We've been saying internally that we believe this is very possible in this group. Let's look forward now and see if we can back that up."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022