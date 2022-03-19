Bangladesh win first-ever ODI in South Africa, go 1-0 up in series

Bangladesh won their first-ever ODI on South African soil on Friday as they defeated the Proteas by 38 runs at Centurion to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The tourists had never won a One Day International in South Africa in 19 previous attempts, but produced a superb display in the first ODI of the tour to break new ground in the format.

Bangladesh's stunning win further strengthens their place at the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings, where they lead England and India in the top three. The victory was built on the foundations set by a team effort with the bat, with Litton Das (50), Shakib Al Hasan (77) and Yasir Ali (50) all making half-centuries. And other useful contributions came right down the order as the Tigers built on a solid start to post 314/7.

Early wickets pegged South Africa's chase back, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed making the early inroads. Impressive half-centuries from Rassie van der Dussen (86) and David Miller (79) gave the hosts some hope. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz rattled the tail with a four-for, picking up the crucial wicket of Miller.

There were jubilant scenes on the pitch and amongst the watching Bangladesh fans when Mahmudullah trapped Keshav Maharaj in-front to seal a 38-run win. Brief Scores: Bangladesh 314/7 (Shakib 77, Yasir 50, Litton 50; Maharaj 2-56, Jansen 2-57) beat South Africa 276 (van der Dussen 86, Miller 79; Mehidy 4-61, Taskin 3-36, Shoriful 2-47) by 38 runs. (ANI)

