Leeds come from behind to beat 10-man Wolves late in EPL

PTI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 19-03-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 11:14 IST
Leeds come from behind to beat 10-man Wolves late in EPL
Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at 10-man Wolverhampton with a last-minute winner by Luke Ayling in one of the English Premier League games of the season.

Ayling clinched Leeds a vital win in their fight for survival after they trailed to first-half goals from Wolves pair Jonny and substitute Francisco Trincao.

But Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was sent off for his second yellow card early in the second period and Leeds hauled itself level with two goals in three minutes from Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

When Wolves failed to clear a free kick from their area, Ayling lashed home an unstoppable shot in the 90th minute. It sparked a touchline melee as tempers flared in both dugouts at Molineux.

Wolves poured forward in stoppage time and were denied an equalizer when the impressive Trincao's fierce shot was superbly diverted by Leeds substitute goalkeeper Klaesson.

The fightback from Leeds was all the more impressive given it lost four players to first-half injuries, including striker Patrick Bamford.

Leeds secured back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season and moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

