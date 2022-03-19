Left Menu

Indian Wells: Taylor Fritz books semis showdown against Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz on Friday cruised into the semi-finals of the Indian Wells after victory over Miomir Kecmanovic. The American showed great patience and power to edge the unseeded Serbian.

Taylor Fritz on Friday cruised into the semi-finals of the Indian Wells after victory over Miomir Kecmanovic. The American showed great patience and power to edge the unseeded Serbian. The No.20-seeded American defeated Miomir Kecmanovic by 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-1. Fritz has won three consecutive three-setters here in California, and he is now the first American man to reach back-to-back semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open since Andy Roddick in 2009 and 2010.

A deserving winner, Fritz was sharp throughout the nearly two-hour match, save for a nightmare service game that handed his opponent a late break against the run of play in set two. The 20th seed got his first break of the match on his eighth chance early in the decider, then seized the initiative to run away with the win. World No. 7 Andrey Rublev now awaits the American, who is now one win away from his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

Andrey Rublev prolonged his stay in the California desert beneath perfect blue skies on Friday in Stadium 1, notching a decisive 7-5, 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov to stretch his current winning streak to 13 matches - just two shy of his career-best. The pair had split four previous meetings but on Friday it was clear which player was in superior form. The No. 7 seed has already notched two titles this season, at Marseille and Dubai, and has raised seven trophies since the start of 2021. He improves his record to 18-2 in 2022.

Rublev has yet to drop a set this year at Indian Wells, and he reaches his fourth Masters 1000 semifinal since the start of 2021, and his first of the season. (ANI)

