Left Menu

Soccer-Japan prepare to embark on pivotal World Cup trip to Australia

However, a late win over the Australians at Saitama Stadium in October kick-started Japan's campaign and Moriyasu's side has barely looked back since. The Japanese have won five matches in a row and sit in second place in Group B, three points ahead of Graham Arnold's Socceroos with two games remaining.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:59 IST
Soccer-Japan prepare to embark on pivotal World Cup trip to Australia
Representative Image

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu and his players leave for Australia on Sunday knowing that a win in their penultimate qualifying match will confirm the country's appearance at a seventh consecutive World Cup finals. Iran and South Korea have already secured their slots for the World Cup in Qatar later this year from Asia's Group A, while Saudi Arabia, who lead Japan by a point at the top of Group B, are also on the verge of advancing once more.

"Australia is the decisive game, but so were the games leading up to this," said Moriyasu as he named his squad last week for the crunch match on Thursday in Sydney. "With our two losses, we had to keep winning or face a very difficult qualifying situation."

Japan had been heavily favoured to breeze through qualifying but made a poor start to the campaign, suffering losses against Oman and Saudi Arabia to sit well off the pace after their first three games. However, a late win over the Australians at Saitama Stadium in October kick-started Japan's campaign and Moriyasu's side has barely looked back since.

The Japanese have won five matches in a row and sit in second place in Group B, three points ahead of Graham Arnold's Socceroos with two games remaining. A victory at Sydney's Olympic Stadium will be enough to book the Samurai Blue's tickets for Qatar.

"We've arrived at this point only because we've won each and every game, because we've overcome the pressure," said Moriyasu. "Australia are physically strong, technically gifted, well organised.

"This will be a tough away game for us, but we have a lot of good players and built up a lot of experience during these qualifiers." Australia coach Arnold has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in as many months, Football Australia said on Friday.

His team needs to win both their final matches, against Japan and Saudi Arabia, to qualify directly for the finals. Japan's last game is against Vietnam on March 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022