Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kyrgios apologises for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal; Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Dodgers sign former MVP Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added slugger Freddie Freeman to their already potent lineup after the 2020 National League MVP agreed to a six-year deal reportedly worth $162 million. The 32-year-old infielder spent the last 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves where he hit .295 with 271 homers and 941 RBI and was named an All-Star five times. Last season he helped power the Braves to their first World Series championship since 1995.

Tennis-Kyrgios apologises for outburst after Indian Wells loss to Nadal

Australian Nick Kyrgios apologised for losing his temper after his defeat at the hands of Rafa Nadal at Indian Wells and for smashing his racket into the ground, which then bounced and nearly struck a ball boy. The ball boy was able to duck out of the way and Kyrgios was then booed by some in the crowd following his 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 loss to Spaniard Nadal on Thursday.

Tennis-Sakkari sees off Badosa to set up Indian Wells final showdown with Swiatek

Maria Sakkari knocked out reigning champion Paula Badosa in Friday's Indian Wells semi-finals and will take on Iga Swiatek in the title decider after the world number four fought back from a break down in each set to overpower Simona Halep. Sakkari, who had won only two of her last 14 semi-finals, broke down in tears after reaching the biggest title match of her career following a 6-2 4-6 6-1 win over Spain's Badosa in the California desert.

Tennis-Nadal beats Kyrgios in thriller at Indian Wells, electric Alcaraz ousts Norrie

Rafa Nadal dug deep to beat mercurial wildcard Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in a blockbuster quarter-final match that lived up to the hype at Indian Wells on Thursday and set up a clash with teenage compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final. Despite not playing his best, the Nadal managed to deliver in the match's biggest moments and maintain his composure as his opponent threw his racket and jawed with the chair umpire, fans and himself.

Horse racing-Blackmore first woman jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with a storming finish on 3-1 favourite A Plus Tard on Friday to continue her incredible run of success.

Jumping the last fence level with last year's winner Minella Indo, A Plus Tard galloped away to win by 15 lengths in front of a roaring crowd enjoying the Spring sunshine.

NFL transaction roundup: S Logan Ryan joins Bucs

Veteran safety Logan Ryan agreed to terms on a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported Friday. The move comes one day after Ryan was released by the New York Giants.

Tennis-Rublev to face Fritz in Indian Wells semis

Andrey Rublev beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 6-2 to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells where he will face American Taylor Fritz, who sent Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic packing with a 7-6(5) 3-6 6-1 win on Friday. Dubai champion Rublev benefitted from some poor serving by his Bulgarian opponent, who had five double faults and was broken four times after having previously lost his serve once at this year's tournament.

Women's NCAA Tournament notebook: Gamecocks' defense sets records

Top-seeded South Carolina put on a defensive performance for the record book in its win against 16th-seeded Howard, holding the Bison to one field goal and two free throws en route to a 44-4 lead at halftime in a first-round game in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks set an NCAA Tournament record for fewest points allowed in a half of an NCAA Tournament game. The four points eclipsed the mark set by Prairie View, which was held to eight first-half points by Baylor in a first-round game in 2011.

NHL roundup: Leafs edge Hurricanes in big Eastern matchup

Erik Kallgren made 34 saves in his second career NHL start and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 Thursday night, stopping the Metropolitan Division leaders from taking the Eastern Conference lead. Kallgren earned a shutout against the Dallas Stars in his first NHL start on Tuesday. He made his debut with 30 minutes of relief on March 10 in an overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

Russia's hopes of competing at the 2022 World Cup were effectively ended after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected a request from the Russian Football Union to freeze FIFA's suspension while their appeal is heard. CAS said in a statement on Friday that the suspension of all Russian teams and clubs from FIFA's competitions would therefore remain in force.

