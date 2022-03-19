Women's CWC: WI bowler Shamilia Connell discharged from hospital after all clear test results

West Indies bowler Shamilia Connell, who collapsed on the field during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, has been discharged from the hospital. The Cricket West Indies informed that Connell was taken to the hospital as a precaution and all her tests returned clear results. She was discharged the same evening.

"The bowler is now resting comfortably, under the care and supervision of the CWI Medical Team. She is in good spirits and thankful for all the well wishes," CWI in a statement said. Connell, who was fielding at midwicket, collapsed on the field in the 47th over of Bangladesh's chase on Friday. Team-mates and medical professionals were by her side immediately, and she was taken to hospital in an ambulance soon after.

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan at Seddon Park on March 21 in a day/night encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)