Left Menu

Women's CWC: WI bowler Shamilia Connell discharged from hospital after all clear test results

West Indies bowler Shamilia Connell, who collapsed on the field during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, has been discharged from the hospital.

ANI | Hamilton | Updated: 19-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 13:32 IST
Women's CWC: WI bowler Shamilia Connell discharged from hospital after all clear test results
Shamilia Connell (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

West Indies bowler Shamilia Connell, who collapsed on the field during the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, has been discharged from the hospital. The Cricket West Indies informed that Connell was taken to the hospital as a precaution and all her tests returned clear results. She was discharged the same evening.

"The bowler is now resting comfortably, under the care and supervision of the CWI Medical Team. She is in good spirits and thankful for all the well wishes," CWI in a statement said. Connell, who was fielding at midwicket, collapsed on the field in the 47th over of Bangladesh's chase on Friday. Team-mates and medical professionals were by her side immediately, and she was taken to hospital in an ambulance soon after.

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan at Seddon Park on March 21 in a day/night encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022