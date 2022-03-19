Left Menu

Sreenidi Deccan hope to build on last game win in match against Sudeva Delhi

After a morale-boosting win in their earlier game, Sreenidi Deccan will hope to build on to that success when they face Sudeva Delhi in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.Nigerian forward Louis Ogana found the net on either side of half-time to help Sreenidi beat Punjab FC 2-1 in their second match of the season and take their tally to seven points.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 19-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 15:35 IST
Sreenidi Deccan hope to build on last game win in match against Sudeva Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

After a morale-boosting win in their earlier game, Sreenidi Deccan will hope to build on to that success when they face Sudeva Delhi in an I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.

Nigerian forward Louis Ogana found the net on either side of half-time to help Sreenidi beat Punjab FC 2-1 in their second match of the season and take their tally to seven points. Ogana and David Castaneda have been in fantastic form, chipping in three and four goals respectively for Sreenidi so far. The Andhra Pradesh-based side will be up against a defensively strong side. “We are playing each game better than before. We haven’t reached our top level yet. We have the capacity to continue like this and put on a great show,” Sreenidi Deccan coach Fernando Santiago Varela said ahead of Sunday's match.

“Sudeva aren’t just defensively strong, they also have good attacking players. It’s not just about how we attack them, but how we defend against them.” Sudeva had suffered a dramatic late collapse against Aizawl in their previous match as they conceded twice in injury time to lose 1-2. “It’s very disappointing to concede two late goals and lose like that. But that’s football. We made a couple of mistakes in the last few minutes and the boys have realised it,” said Sudeva coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

“They (Sreenidi) won their previous game, so they will be high on confidence. But we are more focused on our team and how we play.” In the second match at the Kalyani Stadium, Punjab FC would look to get their campaign back on track when they face NEROCA FC.

Assistant coach Floyd Pinto said his side would play with the right intensity to get a win.

NEROCA FC were pegged back late by Real Kashmir after squandering a 2-goal lead twice and their head coach W Khogen Singh is expecting another tough test.

“We fell short a little bit in the physical department towards the end. We need to keep improving and against an experienced Punjab team, we will have to be at our best to get the three points,” he said.

In the third match of the day, Aizawl FC would look to build on the win over Sudeva when they face Indian Arrows at Naihati Stadium.

Aizawl head coach Yan Law wants to keep picking up points. “The result of the last match helped us a lot. We deserved a win and it was long overdue. The win will give us motivation and confidence to keep going in the next matches. I am proud of the players for showing mental strength and team spirit,” he said.

Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said he is happy with the defensive performance of his team but wants his players to play with the ball. “In the last match, we got a clean sheet. It was really good. However, I was not happy with the performance. I want the boys to play good and attacking football. They have to play more with the ball. In this league, every point is crucial for us.” PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022