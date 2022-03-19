I-League: Progressive Sreenidi Deccan to meet Sudeva Delhi

After a morale-boosting 2-1 win over RoundGlass Punjab, Sreenidi Deccan FC will hope to build onto that success when they face Sudeva Delhi FC in Gameweek 6 here at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. Nigerian forward Louis Ogana found the net on either side of half-time to help Sreenidi win their second match of the season and take their tally to seven points. Ogana and David Castaneda have been in fantastic form, chipping in three and four goals respectively for Sreenidi so far.

"From the first day I arrived, we became brothers. We work and fight for each other. It doesn't matter who scores because all the goals count for our team. David is my brother and Sreenidi is my family," said Ogana about his relationship with his fellow striker. Sreenidi Deccan coach Fernando Santiago Varela opined that his side are on a progressive curve. "We are playing each game better than before. We haven't reached our top level yet. We have the capacity to continue like this and put on a great show."

Sreenidi are an attack-minded side and will be up against Sudeva, who have been relatively defensively good so far. But coach Varela doesn't think it's going to be a simple battle of attack versus defence. "Sudeva aren't just defensively strong, they also have good attacking players. It's not just about how we attack them, but how we defend against them." The side from the capital suffered a dramatic late collapse against Aizawl in their previous match as they conceded twice in injury time to lose 2-1. "It's very disappointing to concede two late goals and lose like that. But that's football. We made a couple of mistakes in the last few minutes and the boys have realised it," said Sudeva coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

Defender Nishchal Chandan echoed his gaffer's thoughts. "For 90 minutes, we defended very well as a team. It was demoralising to end the match in defeat. But we are all in this together and we want to go for three points in the next match." The 22-year-old scored the opening goal for Sudeva in the first half, which was his first in the Hero I-League. "When I scored, the feeling was absolutely ecstatic. Moving on, I'd love to contribute more to my team's growth."

Coach Wadoo believes it's going to be an exciting battle against Sreenidi. "They won their previous game, so they will be high on confidence. But we are more focused on our team and how we play." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)