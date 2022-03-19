Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 18:18 IST
Marco Odermatt claimed his 11th World Cup victory when he prevailed in the final giant slalom of the season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday. The Swiss, who had already bagged the discipline's World Cup title and the Alpine skiing overall World Cup trophy, has won five of the eight giant slaloms of the season, as well as the Olympic event.

Odermatt, who had the best time of the first run, clocked a combined best time of two minutes 10.40 seconds. Norway's Lucas Braathen was second, 0.49 seconds behind, with Switzerland's Loic Meillard coming home third, 0.63 off the pace.

