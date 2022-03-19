Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom
Slovenia's Andreja Slokar won her second World Cup race when she prevailed in the final giant slalom of the season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who also won a parallel slalom in Zuers, Austria, this season clocked a combined best time of one minute 36.54 seconds thanks to a great second run, to beat Germany's Lena Duerr by 0.48 seconds.
Duerr, who was leading after the morning run, was also chasing her second World Cup victory, nine years after her first. Slovakia's Petra Vhlova, who had already bagged the discipline's World Cup title, took third place, 0.81 off the pace.
American Mikaela Shiffrin, the overall World Cup winner who won the super-G and the downhill at the World Cup finals, finished in eighth place.
