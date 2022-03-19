Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

FIFA has sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and allocated $1 million to the FIFA Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:28 IST
Soccer-FIFA allocates $1 mln for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI

FIFA has sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and allocated $1 million to the FIFA Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Saturday. More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border, with around 2 more million displaced inside the country following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had verified 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that had killed 12 people and injured dozens including health workers. "Following a request from the UAF, an initial shipment of first-aid medical kits has already been transported by road to Ukraine to meet the most urgent needs," FIFA said in a statement.

"In total, $1 million has been made available to the FIFA Foundation so that it can respond to the growing humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the region. This work is being carried out in collaboration with the football community." Earlier this week, FIFA amended its Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) to allow Ukrainian soccer players to be registered outside of a transfer window.

FIFA also said it would open a special transfer window for foreign players stranded in Russia. It has suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022