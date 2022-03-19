Rugby-Padovani try brings victory for Italy at last as they stun Wales

Wing Edoardo Padovani scored a late try as Italy stunned their hosts Wales 22-21 to secure a first ever win in Cardiff and end their 36-game losing streak in the Six Nations on Saturday. A brilliant break from rookie fullback Ange Capuozzo set up the score for Padovani, and when flyhalf Paolo Garbisi kicked the conversion from in front of the posts on the final whistle, Italy had secured their magic moment that left some players in tears.

It was fully deserved, too. They bullied Wales at the breakdown and put in a stout defensive display, something that had been a weakness in recent years, to secure one of the more famous wins in their rugby history and show their continued improvement under coach Kieran Crowley. Centre Owen Watkin and wing Josh Adams scored tries for Wales, who put in a mostly flat performance and missed the chance to celebrate 100 caps for flyhalf Dan Biggar and 150 for lock Alun Wyn Jones in the style they would have wished for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)