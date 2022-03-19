Left Menu

Soccer-Forest to leave 97 seats vacant for Liverpool game to honour Hillsborough victims

Nottingham Forest will leave 97 seats vacant when they host Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final to honour the fans who died at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989 when the two sides last met in the competition. 97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow's match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi final in 1989," Forest said in a statement https://twitter.com/NFFC/status/1505198910993620992.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:51 IST
Soccer-Forest to leave 97 seats vacant for Liverpool game to honour Hillsborough victims

Nottingham Forest will leave 97 seats vacant when they host Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final to honour the fans who died at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989 when the two sides last met in the competition. Ninety-four Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Forest.

Three other victims succumbed to their injuries, with the 97th dying last June, 32 years after suffering severe and irreversible brain damage. The abandoned match was replayed the following month at Old Trafford, with Liverpool advancing and eventually winning the trophy.

"Never forgotten. 97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow's match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi final in 1989," Forest said in a statement https://twitter.com/NFFC/status/1505198910993620992. "We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to the City Ground."

Liverpool responded with a message saying: "Thank you for your solidarity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022