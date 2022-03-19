Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc takes stunning Bahrain pole

“It feels good, the last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team and we knew this year's rules would be an opportunity for us,” said Leclerc after taking his 10th career pole and second in Bahrain. “I am very happy today in a tricky qualifying session; I wasn't happy with my driving,” he added.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:00 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc takes stunning Bahrain pole
The Monegasque lit up the timing screens with a lap of one minute 30.558 seconds to beat world champion Max Verstappen by 0.123 seconds. Image Credit: Twitter (@ESPNF1)

Charles Leclerc heralded a return to form for Italian team Ferrari by seizing a stunning pole position on Saturday for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The Monegasque lit up the timing screens with a lap of one minute 30.558 seconds to beat world champion Max Verstappen by 0.123 seconds.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz missed out on handing Ferrari their first front-row lockout since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix by just 0.006 seconds and had to settle for third. "It feels good, the last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team and we knew this year's rules would be an opportunity for us," said Leclerc after taking his 10th career pole and second in Bahrain.

"I am very happy today in a tricky qualifying session; I wasn't happy with my driving," he added. Ferrari have not won a race since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix but have been hyped by rivals as early favourites in Formula One's new era, featuring cars designed to radically new rules aimed at improving the racing spectacle.

Verstappen, who clinched his first title at last year's finale in Abu Dhabi, had gone fastest in the final practice session earlier on Saturday. He could not hit the sweet spot with the balance when it mattered, however, but is confident he has a strong car for Sunday's race.

"It was a bit of hit and miss, Q2 seemed quite good, Q3 was a struggle with the balance and to get it together. But we have a good race car and it is a good start for tomorrow." Mercedes's predictions of a difficult start to their quest for a record ninth straight title, dismissed as gamesmanship by rivals, came true.

Lewis Hamilton was more than half a second off Leclerc's pace in fifth while George Russell, in his first race as a full-time Mercedes driver, was a disappointing ninth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022