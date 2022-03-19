Leclerc takes pole for Bahrain GP ahead of champ Verstappen
- Country:
- Bahrain
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stunned Formula One champion Max Verstappen by taking a brilliant pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.
Verstappen was .015 seconds ahead of Leclerc on the last time split but the Red Bull star lost time to finish .123 seconds behind as his old teenage karting rival clinched the 10th pole position of his career.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made up ground for Mercedes on his final run but starts from a disappointing fifth place, behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr in third.
Hamilton's ex-teammate Valtteri Bottas made it a sore day for Mercedes by placing sixth for his new team Alfa Romeo, while his replacement George Russell was only ninth after a poor last run.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Apple TV Plus acquires Lewis Hamilton documentary project
Motor racing-Mercedes F1 design legal, says Red Bull boss Horner
Motor racing-Hamilton says gala fine will help under-privileged youth
Verstappen tops 2nd practice at Bahrain GP, Hamilton is slow
Motor racing-Hamilton to pay 50,000 euros after gala absence