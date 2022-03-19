Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sakkari sees off Badosa to set up Indian Wells final showdown with Swiatek

Maria Sakkari knocked out reigning champion Paula Badosa in Friday's Indian Wells semi-finals and will take on Iga Swiatek in the title decider after the world number four fought back from a break down in each set to overpower Simona Halep. Sakkari, who had won only two of her last 14 semi-finals, broke down in tears after reaching the biggest title match of her career following a 6-2 4-6 6-1 win over Spain's Badosa in the California desert.

Motor racing-Leclerc takes stunning Bahrain pole

Charles Leclerc heralded a return to form for Italian team Ferrari by seizing a stunning pole position on Saturday for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The Monegasque lit up the timing screens with a lap of one minute 30.558 seconds to beat world champion Max Verstappen by 0.123 seconds.

Soccer-FIFA allocates $1 million for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

FIFA has sent medical supplies to the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) and allocated $1 million to the FIFA Foundation for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, soccer's world governing body said on Saturday. More than 3.3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine through its western border, with around 2 more million displaced inside the country following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Soccer-Forest to leave 97 seats vacant for Liverpool game to honour Hillsborough victims

Nottingham Forest will leave 97 seats vacant when they host Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final to honour the fans who died at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989 when the two sides last met in the competition. Ninety-four Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Forest.

Alpine skiing-Slokar wins season's final giant slalom

Slovenia's Andreja Slokar won her second World Cup race when she prevailed in the final giant slalom of the season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday. The 24-year-old, who also won a parallel slalom in Zuers, Austria, this season clocked a combined best time of one minute 36.54 seconds thanks to a great second run, to beat Germany's Lena Duerr by 0.48 seconds.

Alpine skiing-Odermatt caps remarkable season with final giant slalom win

Marco Odermatt claimed his 11th World Cup victory when he prevailed in the final giant slalom of the season in Courchevel, France, on Saturday. The Swiss, who had already bagged the discipline's World Cup title and the Alpine skiing overall World Cup trophy, has won five of the eight giant slaloms of the season, as well as the Olympic event.

Soccer-Saka strike enough to earn Arsenal win at Villa

Fourth-placed Arsenal opened up a four-point gap over Manchester United, one place below, in the Premier League standings after Bukayo Saka's first-half strike earned them a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday. Looking to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Liverpool -- their first loss in seven games in all competitions -- Arsenal dominated the opening period in the Villa Park sunshine.

Soccer-'Juve must forget about Champions League exit, we are on right track' - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri called on his side to forget about their midweek Champions League exit, saying they were on the "right track" at the moment. A disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Villarreal in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday saw Juve fall at the same stage for the third successive season, leaving them to focus only on domestic matters.

Cycling-Mohoric stuns favourites to win Milan-Sanremo

Slovenian Matej Mohoric stunned the pre-race favourites to win the Milan-Sanremo Monument classic following a perfect attack on the last descent on Saturday. The Bahrain Victorious rider was still in contention after Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar accelerated on the final Poggio climb and he surged ahead at the beginning of the downhill section leading to the Via Roma.

Athletics-Ukraine's Mahuchikh wins high jump gold at indoor championships

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who was forced to flee her home in Dnipro after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said she was fighting for her country in the stadium after winning gold in the high jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. The 20-year-old, who is the reigning European Indoor high jump champion and won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, spent days sheltering in a cellar before travelling for three days by car to reach Serbia, a trip of nearly 2,000 kilometres.

