Rugby-Scotland's Hogg apologises to team mates over protocol breach

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said he had apologised to his team mates following a reported breach of team protocols after last weekend's Six Nations victory over Italy involving him and five other players.

Scottish Rugby said on Friday that it had spoken to six players following what it described as a "post-match matter." According to a BBC report, Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu left the team hotel to visit a bar upon their return to Edinburgh.

Neither Hogg nor coach Gregor Townsend would go into detail about what had actually happened. "I did (apologise) and it's something that will hurt me for a long, long time. We held our hands up, we knew we had made a mistake," Hogg told a news conference after Saturday's 26-5 defeat by Ireland in Dublin.

"As leader of the side, I'm bitterly disappointed by what had happened. I can't go back and change anything." Townsend said it was a private matter and that he had nothing more to add beyond the union's statement on Friday.

"Things happen, obviously what happened on Sunday was disappointing. In groups, in families, you have these moments where you can choose to come together and learn from it and I think that's what the team did. We fronted up today," he said. Hogg said the incident had a "massive effect" on how his side started the game when they came flying out of the blocks to trail by nine points at halftime but that they were unable to back it up in the second half.

Townsend also said his side's discipline on the field, where Scotland again gave away far more penalties - 15 to Ireland's 10 - was a problem. "We have to be better to be competitive. We weren't good enough this year, that's obvious. We'll have to reflect on that and build towards the summer," the former Scotland centre said.

