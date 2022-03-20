Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Terry backs 'True Blues' consortium's bid to secure 10% stake in Chelsea

John Terry will attempt to help protect Chelsea's "history and heritage" by joining the True Blues consortium in their bid to buy a 10% stake in the Premier League club, which will be used to represent the fans, the former captain said on Saturday. The consortium is comprised of ex-players, including Terry and former Chelsea women's team player Claire Rafferty, as well as British entrepreneurs and fans.

Soccer-Chelsea stroll past Middlesbrough into FA Cup semis

Chelsea continued to make light of their off-pitch turmoil with another impressive display on it as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday. First-half goals by Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech knocked the stuffing out of second-tier Middlesbrough who had eliminated Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in previous rounds.

Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London

The UFC returned to London on Saturday but it was two Liverpool fighters who stole the show, as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann pulled off brilliant wins to electrify the crowd at the O2 Arena in the capital for the first time in three years. McCann blazed forward from the opening bell against Brazil's Luana Carolina and ended the fight in spectacular fashion in the third round with a spinning elbow that knocked her opponent out cold.

Tennis-Fritz eases into Indian Wells final with win over Rublev

Taylor Fritz swept aside seventh seed Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-4 on Saturday to become the first American man to reach the Indian Wells final in a decade. Fritz now awaits the winner of an all-Spanish semi-final clash of generations with 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal taking on 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

Soccer-Forest to leave 97 seats vacant for Liverpool game to honour Hillsborough victims

Nottingham Forest will leave 97 seats vacant when they host Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final to honour the fans who died at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989 when the two sides last met in the competition. Ninety-four Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Forest.

Rugby-Superb France beat England to claim long-awaited Six Nations Grand Slam

France claimed their first Grand Slam and championship title in the Six Nations since 2010 as they beat England 25-13 on Saturday after passing a test of nerves in a contest they largely dominated at a packed Stade de France. Fabien Galthie's side showed their brilliance in an exhilarating opening half, although some poor passing and handling kept England in the game until the hour.

Soccer-Saka strike enough to earn Arsenal win at Villa

Fourth-placed Arsenal opened up a four-point gap over Manchester United, one place below, in the Premier League standings after Bukayo Saka's first-half strike earned them a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa on Saturday. Looking to get back to winning ways following their midweek defeat to Liverpool -- their first loss in seven games in all competitions -- Arsenal dominated the opening period in the Villa Park sunshine.

Soccer-'Juve must forget about Champions League exit, we are on right track' - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri called on his side to forget about their midweek Champions League exit, saying they were on the "right track" at the moment. A disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Villarreal in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday saw Juve fall at the same stage for the third successive season, leaving them to focus only on domestic matters.

Rugby-Ireland ease past Scots to clinch Triple Crown

Ireland clinched their first Triple Crown in four years on Saturday with a 26-5 victory over Scotland that kept the Six Nations championship alive for a few hours, until France completed the Grand Slam against England in Paris. While Ireland were not at their very best, a first clean sweep of their "home nation" rivals in four years looked rarely in doubt after first half tries from front rows Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy and a third on the hour from Josh van der Flier.

Motor racing-Hamilton puts positive spin on Mercedes struggles

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton put a positive spin on his Mercedes team's underwhelming display in Saturday's qualifying for the season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The Briton will start Sunday's race from the third row of the grid in fifth after lapping 0.6 seconds slower than Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)