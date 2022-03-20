Left Menu

Warne's family and friends say goodbye at private funeral

An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.His remains were repatriated from Bangkok, Thailand to Melbourne just over a week ago.A state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the scene of many of Warnes iconic bowling moments including a hat-trick against England in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 will take place on March 30 and will be open to the public.The grounds Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in Warnes honour.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-03-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 09:33 IST
Warne's family and friends say goodbye at private funeral
Shane Warne (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Shane Warne's family and friends have attended a private funeral in his hometown of Melbourne to pay their final respects to the cricketing legend.

Warne's three children, parents and friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, were among about 80 guests at the service on Sunday.

Warne was widely regarded as one of the top players of all time. He died on March 4 while on vacation with friends on Samui Island in southern Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

His remains were repatriated from Bangkok, Thailand to Melbourne just over a week ago.

A state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground — the scene of many of Warne's iconic bowling moments including a hat-trick against England in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 — will take place on March 30 and will be open to the public.

The ground's Great Southern Stand will also be renamed in Warne's honour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
2
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022