Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Terry backs 'True Blues' consortium's bid to secure 10% stake in Chelsea; Soccer-Brazilian player hit by cell phone in Porto Alegre derby and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Terry backs 'True Blues' consortium's bid to secure 10% stake in Chelsea

John Terry will attempt to help protect Chelsea's "history and heritage" by joining the True Blues consortium in their bid to buy a 10% stake in the Premier League club, which will be used to represent the fans, the former captain said on Saturday. The consortium is comprised of ex-players, including Terry and former Chelsea women's team player Claire Rafferty, as well as British entrepreneurs and fans.

Soccer-Brazilian player hit by cell phone in Porto Alegre derby

A Brazilian footballer with Porto Alegre side Gremio was hit by a cell phone while celebrating a goal on Saturday and forced to leave the field to get medical treatment. Lucas Silva was celebrating Gremio's third goal in their 3-0 win over city rivals International when the phone thrown from the terraces hit him in the face.

Soccer-Chelsea stroll past Middlesbrough into FA Cup semis

Chelsea continued to make light of their off-pitch turmoil with another impressive display on it as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday. First-half goals by Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech knocked the stuffing out of second-tier Middlesbrough who had eliminated Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in previous rounds.

Mixed Martial Arts-Scousers grab the limelight as UFC returns to London

The UFC returned to London on Saturday but it was two Liverpool fighters who stole the show, as Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann pulled off brilliant wins to electrify the crowd at the O2 Arena in the capital for the first time in three years. McCann blazed forward from the opening bell against Brazil's Luana Carolina and ended the fight in spectacular fashion in the third round with a spinning elbow that knocked her opponent out cold.

Australian cricketing legend Warne farewelled in private funeral

Family, sportspeople and entertainers bid farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held at his hometown in Melbourne on Sunday. Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, died about two weeks ago at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui. Thai authorities said an autopsy showed his death was from natural causes and Warne's family later accepted the findings.

Tennis-Nadal wins battle of generations to reach Indian Wells final

A defiant Rafa Nadal won an all-Spanish clash of the generations taming teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-4 4-6 6-3 to stretch his winning run to 20 matches on Saturday and clinch a place in the Indian Wells final. Nadal will take on American Taylor Fritz in Sunday's championship in the California desert where a victory would see the 35-year-old equal Novak Djokovic's record of 37 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Soccer-Forest to leave 97 seats vacant for Liverpool game to honour Hillsborough victims

Nottingham Forest will leave 97 seats vacant when they host Liverpool in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final to honour the fans who died at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989 when the two sides last met in the competition. Ninety-four Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Forest.

Rugby-Superb France beat England to claim long-awaited Six Nations Grand Slam

France claimed their first Grand Slam and championship title in the Six Nations since 2010 as they beat England 25-13 on Saturday after passing a test of nerves in a contest they largely dominated at a packed Stade de France. Fabien Galthie's side showed their brilliance in an exhilarating opening half, although some poor passing and handling kept England in the game until the hour.

Rugby-Ireland ease past Scots to clinch Triple Crown

Ireland clinched their first Triple Crown in four years on Saturday with a 26-5 victory over Scotland that kept the Six Nations championship alive for a few hours, until France completed the Grand Slam against England in Paris. While Ireland were not at their very best, a first clean sweep of their "home nation" rivals in four years looked rarely in doubt after first half tries from front rows Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy and a third on the hour from Josh van der Flier.

Motor racing-Hamilton puts positive spin on Mercedes struggles

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton put a positive spin on his Mercedes team's underwhelming display in Saturday's qualifying for the season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. The Briton will start Sunday's race from the third row of the grid in fifth after lapping 0.6 seconds slower than Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc.

(With inputs from agencies.)