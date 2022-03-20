Women's CWC: Eng pacer Nat Sciver feels pretty tough to bowl in windy conditions

After defeating New Zealand by one wicket in Match 19 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday, England pacer Nat Sciver said that it was pretty tough to bowl in windy conditions. Nat Sciver and Kate Cross starred for England in their thrilling one-wicket victory against New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here in Auckland on Sunday.

"Didn't realize how much it was raining. They really turned the pressure on us. We left it for the cool ice Anya Shrubsole to do it for us. It is very hard on the bench. There have been so many close games in the tournament. I knew I had to do most of the scoring. I didn't mind facing too many balls. It was pretty tough bowling in the windy conditions," said Nat Sciver in a post-match presentation. England moved into a strong position through Sophie Ecclestone (3/41), Kate Cross (3/35) and Charlie Dean (2/36), who took the pace off the ball in a solid performance.

Opting to bowl first, England bundled out New Zealand at 203 in 48.5 overs. Chasing the target of 204 runs, England achieved this with one wicket in hand and 2.4 overs to spare. England's top order made a solid start to their chase of 204, backing the work of their spinners who held New Zealand to a modest total in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)