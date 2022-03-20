Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez to miss Indonesia Grand Prix after warm-up crash

Honda's six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race at the Indonesia Grand Prix later on Sunday after being ruled unfit due to a concussion following a crash during the warm-up session, organisers said. Organisers said on Sunday the race would be reduced from 27 laps to 20 due to tyre safety concerns caused by extreme heat at the Mandalika track.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 12:54 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez to miss Indonesia Grand Prix after warm-up crash
Marc Marquez Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Honda's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will not race at the Indonesia Grand Prix later on Sunday after being ruled unfit due to a concussion following a crash during the warm-up session, organizers said. Marquez suffered a shocking high side on turn seven and was visibly dazed after landing heavily on his left side and taking a whack to his head. Hospital checks subsequently revealed the Spaniard had suffered a concussion.

The 29-year-old had already crashed twice during qualifying on Saturday. He was due to start from 14th on the grid after moving up a spot following Franco Morbidelli's three-place grid penalty. Organizers said on Sunday the race would be reduced from 27 laps to 20 due to tire safety concerns caused by extreme heat at the Mandalika track. The race start was then delayed due to torrential rain.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo will start from pole in Indonesia's first MotoGP race since 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022