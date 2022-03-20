Left Menu

Indian Wells: America's Jack Sock, John Isner win men's doubles title

The American pair of Jack Sock and John Isner beat Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(4), 6-3 to win the men's doubles title here at Indian Wells.

ANI | California | Updated: 20-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 14:26 IST
Jack Sock and John Isner lifting the men's double title at Indian Wells (Image: BNP Paribas Open). Image Credit: ANI
The American pair of Jack Sock and John Isner beat Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(4), 6-3 to win the men's doubles title here at Indian Wells. After winning the first-set in tie-breaker the second seed pair of Sock and Isner broke for 2-0 in the second set against the unseeded pair and never trailed thereafter winning the second set by a comfortable margin of 6-3.

Despite losing the final, it was an impressive performance by Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin pair, who were playing together for the first time. Jack Sock and John Isner duo won their second Indian Wells title. They won this title for the first time in 2018 and now in 2022. The Americans now have three ATP Masters 1000 trophies as a pair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

