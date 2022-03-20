Serie A: AC Milan firm on top with win over Cagliari, Inter drop points against Fiorentina

AC Milan are firm on top of the Serie A table after a 1-0 win against Cagliari while defending champions Inter dropped points against Fiorentina on Saturday. AC Milan recorded their third consecutive 1-0 win, this time away at Cagliari. At the Unipol Domus, it took a truly special effort on the volley - following Giroud's lay-off - from Ismael Bennacer to win the game for the Rossoneri.

With this win, Milan maintained their lead over Napoli and extended the gap with Inter, who were held to a draw by Fiorentina earlier. Inter currently have 66 points from 30 matches played while Inter have 60 from the 29 matches. Napoli who is in the second position currently have 63 points from 30 matches. Inter were made to settle for a point at home to Fiorentina in which the hosts quickly responded to Lucas Torreira's opener early in the second half through a brilliant Denzel Dumfries header to earn a point in the final game before the international break.

A fully packed-out San Siro crowd was in eager anticipation ahead of the clash with a tough and aggressive Fiorentina side. Inter were once again without Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic, which saw Hakan Calhanoglu sit in front of the defence and Arturo Vidal was tasked with a more advanced role. Vincenzo Italiano sent his charges out in a 4-3-3 system, with Riccardo Saponara and Nicolas Gonzalez supporting Krzysztof Piatek as the lone striker. Next up for the Nerazzurri after the international break is a trip to Juventus. (ANI)

