Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer sets new record for most Bundesliga wins

Manuel Neuer has created a new Bundesliga record for most top-flight wins, pulling clear of former goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn on 311 victories after Bayern Munich's 4-0 triumph over Union Berlin.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 16:49 IST
Manuel Neuer (Photo: Twitter/FC Bayern). Image Credit: ANI
Manuel Neuer has created a new Bundesliga record for most top-flight wins, pulling clear of former goalkeeping great Oliver Kahn on 311 victories after Bayern Munich's 4-0 triumph over Union Berlin. Neuer, 35, brought up the record number as Bayern overpowered Union on Matchday 27, making a number of good saves to bring up another milestone: his 150th clean sheet for the Reds in the Bundesliga.

Win number 311 came on the nine-time champion's 460th appearance in Germany's top flight. The first 77 of those triumphs came in 156 games for boyhood club Schalke, before Neuer went on to cement his position as the world's greatest ever goalkeeper in a decade-defining spell at Bayern, where he has now left the pitch triumphant in 234 out of 304 Bundesliga matches.

He beat Kahn's record in blistering time. The Bayern CEO and Neuer's predecessor as goalkeeper and captain brought up his 310th and final victory in his 557th game by beating Hertha Berlin 4-1 in the last matchday of 2007/08, before hanging up his gloves. The current Germany No.1 took Kahn's Bundesliga record for clean sheets (204 for Karlsruhe and Bayern) at the start of this season - again in well over 100 games fewer - and is now moving clear out in front on 211. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

