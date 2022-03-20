Left Menu

Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record

Yulimar Rojas Image Credit: Wikimedia

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 meters to win gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

The Olympic champion beat her previous best of 15.67 meters set at the Tokyo Games last year.

