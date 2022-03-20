Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record
Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 17:50 IST
Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 meters to win gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.
The Olympic champion beat her previous best of 15.67 meters set at the Tokyo Games last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgrade
- Venezuelan
- Tokyo
Advertisement