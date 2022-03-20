Left Menu

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:09 IST
Shot putter Toor fails to produce valid throw in three attempts in World Indoor Athletics C'ships
Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to produce any valid throw in all his three attempts as Indian athletes ended their campaign without any impact at the World Indoor Athletics Championships here.

Toor, a Tokyo Olympian, fouled all his three attempts to end with 'No Mark (NM)' against his name.

Darlan Romani of Brazil won the gold with a best throw of 22.53m, while American Ryan Crouser (22.44m) and Tomas Walsh (22.31m) of New Zealand took the silver and bronze respectively late Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Toor, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, holds the Asian record of 21.49m which he had produced last year in Patiala.

Earlier, national record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar had finished seventh with a best jump of 7.92m, while Dutee Chand failed to enter the semifinals of women's 60m sprint after finishing sixth in her heats and 30th overall with a timing of 7.35 seconds.

