ISL organising body chief Nita Ambani lauds performance of Indian players

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 18:10 IST
Nita Ambani Image Credit: ANI
Indian Super League organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FDSL) chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday lauded the performance of domestic players in the current ISL season.

Most of the national squad players come from the ISL.

"With every season since inception, we have seen the quality of football getting better and our domestic players shining. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Prabsukhan Gill, Sahal (Samad) and so many others, have become footballing icons for the next generation," Ambani said in a statement.

Ambani also spoke about welcoming fans back to the stadium for the final, which will be played between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC later on Sunday.

"We have missed celebrating the spirit of fans in the stadiums for two years. But, now this final is the first match in two seasons, when we welcome fans back into the stands. There have been challenges but the spirit of sport, as always, has triumphed over all odds," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

