Alpine skiing-Norway's Kristoffersen clinches slalom World Cup title

Henrik Kristoffersen secured a career third slalom crystal globe when he took second place in the final race of the season in Courchevel, France on Sunday. Kristoffersen ended the season with 451 slalom points, 90 ahead of Feller with McGrath finishing third a further 13 points behind.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:45 IST
Henrik Kristoffersen secured a career third slalom crystal globe when he took second place in the final race of the season in Courchevel, France on Sunday. The 27-year-old finished 0.37 seconds behind fellow Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, who prevailed with a combined time of one minute 34.52 seconds.

Austrian Manuel Feller, who still had an outside chance of clinching the title, took third place, 0.77 seconds off the pace. Kristoffersen ended the season with 451 slalom points, 90 ahead of Feller with McGrath finishing third a further 13 points behind.

