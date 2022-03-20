Left Menu

Cricket-Rabada, De Kock lead S Africa to easy win over Bangladesh

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 5-39 as South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second one-day International at The Wanderers on Sunday to square the three-match series.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:12 IST
Cricket-Rabada, De Kock lead S Africa to easy win over Bangladesh
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 5-39 as South Africa cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second one-day International at The Wanderers on Sunday to square the three-match series. Bangladesh chose to bat, but after a poor start could only manage 194 for nine in their 50 overs. The home side had no trouble chasing down the target, which they reached with 76 balls to spare.

They earned 10 points on the ICC’s World Cup Super League table, where South Africa are battling to break into the top eight to automatically qualify for the tournament in India next year. Bangladesh collapsed to 34 for five as the home seamers got exaggerated bounce out of the surface and caught the edge with regularity.

Rabada was particularly destructive, but when South Africa lost their third seamer, Wayne Parnell, to a hamstring injury early in his spell, it opened an end for the visitors. Afif Hossain (72 from 107 balls) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 from 49 balls) put on 86 for the seventh wicket to bring respectability to the score, but it was well below par at a venue famous for high-scoring games.

That was proven by opener Quinton de Kock as he smashed 62 from 41 balls in the home side’s reply and Kyle Verreynne (58 not out from 77 balls) led South Africa to an easy win. Bangladesh were victorious in the first game by 38 runs on Friday. The series decider will be played at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022