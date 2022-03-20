Left Menu

Venezuela's Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas sets new world record

Venezuela's world and Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas improved her own world indoor and outright records to 15.74m on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022.

ANI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-03-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 20:46 IST
Venezuela's Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas sets new world record
Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas (Photo: Twitter/World Athletics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Venezuela's world and Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas improved her own world indoor and outright records to 15.74m on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022. With her sixth and the last effort in a packed Stark Arena, Rojas surpassed the outright best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Olympics last year, as well as her indoor record of 15.43 metres, set in 2020.

Silver was also decided in the final round as 2019 world long jump silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk took inspiration from the previous day's gold medal high jump performance by her Ukrainian teammate Yaroslava Mahuchikh to move into second place in her second-best event with a final effort of 14.74m. The bronze went to Jamaica's Kimberly Williams with 14.62 metres.

This is Rojas' third straight world indoor triple jump gold, adding to the triumph in Portland in 2016 and Birmingham in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022