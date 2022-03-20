Motor racing-Leclerc wins Bahrain opener in Ferrari one-two

Charles Leclerc won Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a Ferrari one-two finish with team mate Carlos Sainz on Sunday.

Mercedes's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took a surprise third place after a nightmare for Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen who failed to score.

Ferrari's last win before Sunday was with Sebastian Vettel in Singapore in September 2019.

