Sports News Roundup: Rangers sweep season series from Lightning; F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine and more

Golf-Norris overcomes poor start to claim Steyn City Championship

Shaun Norris overcame a poor start to his final round to card a 70 and win the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship with 25 under par on Sunday, his first victory on the European circuit. South African Norris, who carded a remarkable 62 on Friday, held a four-shot lead going into the fourth round but bogied two of the first four holes and was caught on the back nine by compatriot Dean Burmester.

Motor racing-Horner praises Wolff for openness on mental health issues

Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner has praised Mercedes rival Toto Wolff for speaking out about the mental health issues that have plagued him for more than a decade despite unprecedented success. Wolff, an Austrian, told the Sunday Times that he had been seeing a psychiatrist since 2004 and had more than 500 hours of therapy.

NHL roundup: Rangers sweep season series from Lightning

New York's Mika Zibanejad ripped a game-winning, power-play goal with 16 seconds left in regulation as the visiting Rangers shocked Tampa Bay 2-1 to complete a season sweep of the Lightning on Saturday night. From the left circle, Zibanejad one-timed a cross-ice pass from Artemi Panarin for his third game-winning marker against the Lightning this season. He scored the only goal in the shootout in a 4-3 win in Tampa on Dec. 31. He then posted a hat trick in a 4-0 win two days later against the Lightning in New York.

Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold at the World Indoor Championships on Sunday. The Olympic champion beat her previous outright best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Games last year, as well as her indoor record of 15.43 metres, set in 2020.

Alpine skiing-Norway's Kristoffersen clinches slalom World Cup title

Henrik Kristoffersen secured a career third slalom crystal globe when he took second place in the final race of the season in Courchevel, France on Sunday. The 27-year-old finished 0.37 seconds behind fellow Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, who prevailed with a combined time of one minute 34.52 seconds.

Motor racing-F1 drivers to support UNICEF appeal for Ukraine

Formula One drivers will gather together on the grid ahead of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to raise awareness of UNICEF's emergency fundraising appeal for its programmes helping children and families in Ukraine and other conflict zones, the sport said on Sunday. The 20 drivers will stand on the grid behind a banner in support of the appeal, urging fans to consider donating to the United Nations children's agency's appeal.

NBA-James moves up to second on all-time scoring list

LeBron James moved up to second on the NBA's all-time scoring list on a bittersweet night after dropping 38 points on the Washington Wizards in a 127-119 loss for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. James, who started his NBA career in 2003, needed 21 points to pass Karl Malone (36,928 points). The 37-year-old now has 36,947 points in the regular season having played 113 games fewer than Malone.

Soccer-Palace outclass Everton to cruise into FA Cup semi-finals

Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored first-half goals as Crystal Palace cruised to a handsome 4-0 victory over Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Everton started the brighter and created a number of opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, but as the game wore on the home side took control and booked a semi-final place as Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored late on.

Alpine skiing-France's Worley pips Shiffrin, Hector to win giant slalom title

France's Tessa Worley denied Mikaela Shiffrin a 13th Alpine skiing crystal globe when she won the giant slalom World Cup title in the last race of the season in Meribel, France on Sunday. American Shiffrin, who had already secured the overall World Cup title, was trailing Sweden's Sara Hector by 51 points and Worley by 46, but a dazzling first run put her on course for her second career giant slalom globe after her 2019 title.

Soccer-Paris St Germain slump to heavy defeat at Monaco

Paris St Germain produced a woeful performance as they lost 3-0 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a result that will put coach Mauricio Pochettino under more pressure less than two weeks after their Champions League exit. PSG, on 65 points from 29 games, still lead Olympique de Marseille and Nice by 15 points before those sides meet later on Sunday, following third straight away league defeat.

