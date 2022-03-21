Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari are properly back at the top of F1

While Leclerc became the first from the Mediterranean principality to lead the championship, Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz made sure the team secured maximum points from the evening. "Ferrari is back and it’s properly back, with a one-two and where the team should have been the last two years," said Sainz, who passed world champion Max Verstappen's stricken Red Bull before it retired.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 21-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 00:06 IST
Motor racing-Ferrari are properly back at the top of F1
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Ferrari ended a 45-race winless streak on Sunday to start Formula One's new era with a flourish and a one-two finish in Bahrain that sent the sport's oldest and most glamorous team back to the top. Charles Leclerc's pole to flag victory, with fastest lap, was a first for the Maranello team since Singapore 2019 when four times world champion Sebastian Vettel led Leclerc in a one-two.

"Mamma Mia!" exclaimed the Monaco driver after crossing the line to trigger wild celebrations and the sound of the Italian anthem. While Leclerc became the first from the Mediterranean principality to lead the championship, Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz made sure the team secured maximum points from the evening.

"Ferrari is back and it’s properly back, with a one-two and where the team should have been the last two years," said Sainz, who passed world champion Max Verstappen's stricken Red Bull before it retired. "The hard work is paying off and we are there."

Ferrari have not won a title since 2008 and slumped to a 40-year low of sixth overall in 2020 before moving back up to third last season. "A big, big congratulation to Ferrari," said Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who joined the pair on the podium.

"So happy to see them doing well again. They are such an historic, epic team. It's great to see Carlos and Charles up there as well." A delighted Leclerc, who was also voted 'Driver of the Day' by fans, said the team could not have hoped for a better day.

"The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team and we know this was going to be a big opportunity," he said after his third career win. "Now it's starting in the best way possible... we couldn't hope for better. It's incredible to be back at the top."

Team boss Mattia Binotto said the one-two was a relief, and a big boost, but also an unexpected outcome on a day that ended in a nightmare for Red Bull with Sergio Perez also failing to see the chequered flag. Verstappen had challenged Leclerc for the lead while Perez was heading for the podium before mechanical issues sidelined both.

Binotto -- in one of the hottest of hot seats in world sport -- said the closing stages of the race, with a safety car deployment 10 laps from the end, had almost given him a heart attack on the pit wall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022