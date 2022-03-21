Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2.45 PM EDT on Sunday, March 20

March 20 - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2.45 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL Browns owners 'confident' in Deshaun Watson despite trade criticism

Facing a barrage of criticism for their blockbuster acquisition of Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam issued a statement Sunday attempting to quell worries about the character of their new franchise quarterback. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-HASLAM-WATSON, Field Level Media

- - Report: Dolphins pursuing LT Terron Armstead The Miami Dolphins are pursuing free agent left tackle Terron Armstead, the Miami Herald reported Sunday.

Report: Panthers pursuing LT Duane Brown The Carolina Panthers are pursuing veteran free agent left tackle Duane Brown, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-BROWN, Field Level Media

- - NFL transaction roundup A complete roundup of Sunday's free agent deals and transactions from around the NFL.

BASEBALL Reports: Red Sox sign Trevor Story to 6-year, $140M deal

The Boston Red Sox reached an agreement with free agent infielder Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract, multiple outlets reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-STORY, Field Level Media

- - Tigers RHP Kyle Funkhouser (lat strain) shut down

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser is battling a lat strain and likely won’t be ready for the start of the season on April 8. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-FUNKHOUSER, Field Level Media

- - MLB transaction roundup

A complete roundup of Sunday's free agent deals and transactions from around the major leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-TRANSACTIONS, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Sunday's schedule Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

- - Report: Bulls F Patrick Williams (wrist) to return Monday Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will return to the court Monday against the Toronto Raptors, ESPN reported Sunday.

NHL Sunday's schedule

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

- - Bruins sign D Hampus Lindholm to 8-year, $52M extension

The Boston Bruins signed Hampus Lindholm to an eight-year, $52 million extension Sunday, one day after acquiring the veteran defenseman in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. HOCKEY-NHL-BOS-ANA-LINDHOLM-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - Report: Sabres trade D Robert Hagg to Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres are trading defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick, multiple outlets reported Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-BUF-FLA-HAGG-TRADE, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule No. 5 Houston vs. No. 4 Illinois, 12:10 p.m.

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Villanova, 2:40 p.m. No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Duke, 5:15 p.m.

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Wisconsin, 6:10 p.m. No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 7:10 p.m.

No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Auburn, 7:45 p.m. No. 6 Texas vs. No. 3 Purdue, 8:40 p.m.

No. 9 TCU vs. No. 1 Arizona, 9:40 p.m. - -

Sunday's NIT schedule Florida at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Washington State at SMU, 3 p.m. Dayton at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Virginia at North Texas, 6 p.m. St. Bonaventure at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

- - Chris Jans named Mississippi State basketball coach

Mississippi State named New Mexico State coach Chris Jans as the Bulldogs' next men's basketball coach Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MSST-NMSU-JANS, Field Level Media

- - - - WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule Greensboro: No. 10 Creighton vs. No. 2 Iowa, 1 p.m.

Spokane: No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 4 Maryland, 3 p.m. Greensboro: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Spokane: No. 7 Utah vs. No. 2 Texas, 5 p.m. Wichita: No. 10 South Dakota vs. No. 2 Baylor, 6 p.m.

Wichita: No. 9 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Louisville, 7 p.m. Greensboro: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 8 p.m.

Spokane: No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9 p.m. - -

Women's NCAA Tournament Notebook BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-WOMENS-NCAA-TOURNAMENT, Field Level Media

- - - - SOCCER

Sunday's MLS schedule Columbus at N.Y. Red Bulls, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Sunday's schedule IndyCar -- Xpel 375, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, 3 p.m. - - - -

GOLF Sunday's schedule

PGA -- Valspar Championship - - - -

TENNIS Sunday's schedule

ATP -- Indian Wells, Calif. WTA -- Indian Wells, Calif.

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 15

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifiers LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

- - Benched by Subliners, Clayster not ready to retire

Three-time Call of Duty world champion James "Clayster" Eubanks says he's not ready to retire after his benching by the New York Subliners. ESPORTS-CALLOFDUTY-CLAYSTER, Field Level Media

- - TSM coach fired for 'unethical practices'

TSM fired League of Legends coach Zhang "Peter Zhang" Yi on Saturday following "allegations of conflict of interest and unethical practices." ESPORTS-LOL-COACH-FIRED, Field Level Media

