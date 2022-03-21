Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Sunday, jumping 6.20 metres at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

The 22-year-old Olympic champion improved on his own previous landmark performance, set in Belgrade earlier this month, by one centimetre. Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's 6.16m world mark with a clearance of 6.17m in February 2020 and then broke that record again just a week later by another centimetre.

The Swede won the Olympic men's pole vault gold medal in August last year with a leap of 6.02 metres. Brazil's Thiago Braz took silver on Sunday with a jump of 5.95 metres, while American Christopher Nilsen claimed bronze with 5.90 metres.

