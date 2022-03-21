Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton delighted with unexpected third place

Champions Mercedes have started the sport's new era on the back foot, Hamilton and team mate George Russell wrestling with a bouncing car and warning fans that rivals were clearly quicker. "I woke up this morning hoping -- super, super hoping -- that we would have a chance to fight, have a car that’s better than we think or something like that but we did struggle in the race," said Hamilton.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 21-03-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 03:14 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton delighted with unexpected third place
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton has won a record 103 Formula One grands prix but Mercedes's seven-times world champion was all smiles in Bahrain on Sunday after third place exceeded his expectations. "This is really the best result we could have got," said the Briton after a season-opening race that looked sure to be a struggle after he started fifth behind the Ferraris and Red Bulls.

The retirement of Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen and team mate Sergio Perez provided a surprise 183rd career podium for Hamilton behind the Ferrari one-two of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Champions Mercedes have started the sport's new era on the back foot, Hamilton and team mate George Russell wrestling with a bouncing car and warning fans that rivals were clearly quicker.

"I woke up this morning hoping -- super, super hoping -- that we would have a chance to fight, have a car that’s better than we think or something like that but we did struggle in the race," said Hamilton. The 37-year-old had qualified some seven-tenths of a second off Leclerc's pole time and looked set to stay fifth until the Red Bull pair were removed from the reckoning.

"Whilst we're currently not necessarily performance-wise fighting with these guys, this is not damage limitations but just a really, really great result," said Hamilton, winner of the previous three Bahrain Grands Prix. "Of course we were fortunate but ultimately we've done a better job, we have better reliability."

Team boss Toto Wolff said putting both drivers on hard tyres had been a wrong move like putting a "hand down the toilet" but the end result was "fantastic" for a team chasing a ninth successive constructors' championship. "If we would have come in last year third and fourth it would have been very frustrating but this year I think we are punching above our weight class," said the Austrian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy; 'Dangerous moment:' huge effort begins to curb polio after Malawi case and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022