Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix (in championship order): FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 1, Carlos Sainz 2)

Leclerc won from pole and took an extra point for fastest lap. He was also voted Driver of the Day. The win was his third in F1 and Ferrari's first since Singapore in September 2019, when the Italian team also finished one-two. Leclerc is the first Monegasque to lead the championship and this was Ferrari's best start to a season since a one-two in Bahrain in 2010. It was also Ferrari's 85th one-two in F1 and 239th win. Leclerc and Max Verstappen battled for the lead early on but Ferrari made no mistakes with their pitstop strategy. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, George Russell 4)

Hamilton said third place, his 183rd career podium, was the best he could have hoped for after qualifying fifth on a weekend of damage limitation with the car bouncing and lacking performance. Fourth was a career best for Russell, who has joined from Williams to replace Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton switched early to a three-stop strategy. HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 5, Mick Schumacher 11)

The team had scored three points in the last two years but Magnussen delivered 10 with his comeback race as a late replacement for Russian Nikita Mazepin. The Dane started seventh but was up to fifth on the opening lap, before falling back until both Red Bull drivers retired. Schumacher was sent spinning by Alpine's Esteban Ocon at the start but 11th was still his highest so far in Formula One. ALFA ROMEO (Valtteri Bottas 6, Guanyu Zhou 10)

Bottas scored on his debut with the team while this year's only rookie became the first Chinese to score a point as well as race in Formula One. Bottas suffered wheelspin at the start and dropped to 14th before climbing back. Zhou's car went into anti-stall at turn one but he also recovered well. ALPINE (Esteban Ocon 7, Fernando Alonso 9)

Double points for Alpine with both drivers on a three-stop strategy. Ocon started 11th and was given a five-second penalty for the collision that spun Schumacher and for which he later apologised. He stopped on lap 14 and served the penalty. ALPHATAURI (Yuki Tsunoda 8, Pierre Gasly retired)

Gasly was the first retirement and the only driver not to be classified when he stopped on lap 45 with the rear of the car on fire. He had been in eighth place. Tsunoda started 16th but was 12th after the first lap. ASTON MARTIN (Lance Stroll 12, Nico Hulkenberg 17)

Hulkenberg replaced Sebastian Vettel, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. The German started 17th while Stroll lined up 19th. Both did three stops. WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 13, Nicholas Latifi 16)

Albon returned after a year away but Williams are still far from the points, even if they finished ahead of McLaren. The Thai started 14th, Latifi 20th. MCLAREN (Daniel Ricciardo 14, Lando Norris 15)

A tough day for McLaren, who had Ricciardo running last at the end of the opening lap. RED BULL (Sergio Perez 18, Max Verstappen 19)

World champion Verstappen qualified second and challenged for the lead. He was second when his car suffered terminal problems and retired. Perez was heading for the podium until the last lap when his engine stopped and he spun.

