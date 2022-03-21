Left Menu

Soccer-Australia coach Arnold breached COVID isolation - report

Australia coach Graham Arnold broke a COVID-19 isolation order on Sunday by taking his dog for a walk in Sydney, Australian radio station 2GB reported. 2GB host Ray Hadley said Arnold was seen at a Sydney beach with his dog. "I have been able to confirm the current coach of the Socceroos, Graham Arnold, broke a virus isolation order yesterday ...

Australia coach Graham Arnold broke a COVID-19 isolation order on Sunday by taking his dog for a walk in Sydney, Australian radio station 2GB reported. Arnold tested positive for COVID-19 after a test last Thursday, Football Australia said on Friday. People who test positive in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, must isolate for at least seven days.

They can leave isolation only for emergencies or to get medical treatment and supplies. 2GB host Ray Hadley said Arnold was seen at a Sydney beach with his dog.

"I have been able to confirm the current coach of the Socceroos, Graham Arnold, broke a virus isolation order yesterday ... at North Narrabeen Ocean Pool, at 12:30," he said. "He was unmasked in the company of a woman I believe to be his wife or partner."

Arnold's agent Tony Rallis was unable to provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. The Sydney Morning Herald said the allegations were being investigated by Football Australia (FA).

An FA spokesman declined to comment but said the governing body would provide a statement when possible. Australia play a crunch World Cup qualifier against Japan in Sydney on Thursday before taking on Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 29.

The 'Socceroos' will likely need to win both matches to ensure automatic qualification for this year's finals in Qatar. Arnold's side are in third place in Group B, three points adrift of second-placed Japan while leaders Saudi Arabia are a further point ahead.

Australia winger Craig Goodwin, midfielder Jackson Irvine and playmaker Aaron Mooy were all ruled out of the qualifiers by COVID-19.

