Left Menu

Cricket-Australia win toss and bat against Pakistan in final test

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, which lead to top teams refusing to tour Pakistan for a decade. Pakistan captain Babar Azam's epic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's gallant century helped the hosts snatch a draw in the second test after the opening match in Rawalpindi was also drawn.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 10:20 IST
Cricket-Australia win toss and bat against Pakistan in final test
Pat Cummins Image Credit: ANI

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final test against Pakistan in Lahore on Monday. The touring side were unchanged from the drawn second test in Karachi, keeping faith with spin-bowling duo Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

Pakistan made one change to their side, bringing in fast bowler Naseem Shah for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, which lead to top teams refusing to tour Pakistan for a decade.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's epic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's gallant century helped the hosts snatch a draw in the second test after the opening match in Rawalpindi was also drawn. Australia - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022