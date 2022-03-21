Cricket-Australia win toss and bat against Pakistan in final test
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, which lead to top teams refusing to tour Pakistan for a decade. Pakistan captain Babar Azam's epic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's gallant century helped the hosts snatch a draw in the second test after the opening match in Rawalpindi was also drawn.
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat in the third and final test against Pakistan in Lahore on Monday. The touring side were unchanged from the drawn second test in Karachi, keeping faith with spin-bowling duo Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.
Pakistan made one change to their side, bringing in fast bowler Naseem Shah for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is hosting a test match for the first time since the 2009 attack by gunmen on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, which lead to top teams refusing to tour Pakistan for a decade.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam's epic 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's gallant century helped the hosts snatch a draw in the second test after the opening match in Rawalpindi was also drawn. Australia - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon
Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah
