Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend HERTHA HIGH

Hertha Berlin go into the international break on a high following their first win in 10 league games with new coach Felix Magath using Facebook for his pre-game talk to his players. Magath missed his debut on the Hertha bench with a COVID-19 infection but saw his team move out of the bottom two automatic relegation spots and into the relegation playoff place with seven games remaining.

"Now we are going into the break with a really good feeling," Hertha forward Marco Richter said. "Then it's going to be crunch time." TRANSFER SAGAS

Despite the Bundesliga entering the final stretch, the transfer sagas of Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski seem to have captured the fans' interest more than Bayern's likely 10th consecutive league crown. Borussia Dortmund's Haaland is on almost every major European club's wish list with a move away from the Ruhr valley club almost certain and an announcement possible in the coming weeks.

The absence of any talks to extend Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski's Bayern Munich contract past 2023 has reportedly frustrated the Poland forward and could potential see another big name move this summer. Lewandowski has scored more than 30 goals in his last three Bundesliga seasons, the first player to do so.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen are on track for a Champions League spot this season and their good run is backed by numbers. They have scored 66 goals in 27 league games, more than they have managed in any other Bundesliga season after that many matches.

Their 2-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg was also their 14th victory of the campaign and meant Gerardo Seoane's team has now won as often as in the entire previous season.

