FA Cup: Liverpool set semis clash with Manchester City after edging Nottingham, Palace to face Chelsea

Liverpool will play Manchester City at Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after they edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Sunday.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:29 IST
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (Photo: Twitter/James Milner). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool will play Manchester City at Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after they edged Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Sunday. The Reds progressed to the last four with a 1-0 quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, courtesy of Diogo Jota's 78th-minute goal.

Jurgen Klopp's men will now take on Pep Guardiola's City in the next round. Semi-final ties are scheduled to be played on April 16 and April 17. Earlier in the day, Crystal Palace surged into the FA Cup semi-finals with a dominant 4-0 victory over Everton before Man City joined them with a 4-1 triumph at Southampton.

Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta struck in the first half for Patrick Vieira's side as they went into the half-time break 2-0 up having overcome a bright start from the Toffees. Further goals from Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes put the result beyond doubt after the restart as Palace booked their place at Wembley with a flourish at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Man City put on a clinical second-half display at Saint Mary's, scoring three goals in the final 30 minutes to defeat Southampton 4-1 and secure their semi-final berth. Palace will face last year's beaten finalists Chelsea in the last four. (ANI)

