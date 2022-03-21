Left Menu

Bundesliga: Dortmund held by Cologne, late Paulinho double helps Leverkusen reclaim third spot

There was no separating two of the Bundesliga's leading lights on Sunday evening as Cologne fought back from going behind to Marius Wolf's opener for Borussia Dortmund via a Sebastian Andersson equaliser.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 21-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 13:31 IST
Bundesliga: Dortmund held by Cologne, late Paulinho double helps Leverkusen reclaim third spot
Borussia Dortmund vs Cologne (Photo: Twitter/Bundesliga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

There was no separating two of the Bundesliga's leading lights on Sunday evening as Cologne fought back from going behind to Marius Wolf's opener for Borussia Dortmund via a Sebastian Andersson equalizer. The crowd at RheinEnergieStadion didn't have to wait long for the opener, although the majority were hardly content when it went the way of the visitors. Dortmund's hero in their Matchday 26 win at home to Arminia Bielefeld, Wolf was on target for the third time in five games, the midfielder getting onto the end of Jude Bellingham's diagonal assist before applying a left-footed finish.

But the home side soon responded with an equalizer through Andersson's volley from close range at the far post. With this draw, Dortmund have reduced the gap at the top to Bayern to six points instead of four. For Cologne, a shot at a European finish remains very much insight.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen looked all set for a scoreless draw in their Matchday 27 encounter until substitute Paulinho popped up with a stunning double to send the visitors back into third place in the standings. Substitute Paulinho picked up possession before slaloming through and scoring with a moving shot that wrong-footed Pavao Pervan. There was still time for another, the Rio de Janeiro native heading home from Kerem Demirbay's superb center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022