Left Menu

MPL earmarks Rs 2,000 cr for Great Indian Gaming League

E-sports firm Mobile Premier League has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for a two-month-long multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament Great Indian Gaming League, starting from March 24, the company said on Monday. The tournament may see 3.5 million winners across multiple games and could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 14:43 IST
MPL earmarks Rs 2,000 cr for Great Indian Gaming League
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

E-sports firm Mobile Premier League has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for a two-month-long multi-sport online mobile gaming tournament Great Indian Gaming League, starting from March 24, the company said on Monday. The tournament may see 3.5 million winners across multiple games and could potentially create thousands of winners between Rs 1 lakh and 1 crore prize range during this league, it added. ''As the largest multi-game mobile gaming tournament, GIGL will provide access to mobile e-sports to a vast and diverse group of gamers across the country in line with our vision to democratise e-sports. We are confident that the tournament will see millions of players participating from across the country,'' Mobile Premier League (MPL) country head for India Namratha Swamy said in a statement.

The company expects to see 7 million players participate across different categories during the tournament that will run from March 24 to May 29, 2022.

Founded in 2018, MPL claims to have over 90 million users across India, Indonesia, Europe and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022