Premier League: Kane, Son star as Spurs move up to fifth

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min's attacking partnership made all the difference as Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to leapfrog their opponents into fifth in the Premier League table.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:23 IST
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min's attacking partnership made all the difference as Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to leapfrog their opponents into fifth in the Premier League table. Spurs were ahead after nine minutes when West Ham defender Kurt Zouma diverted Kane's cross into his own net under pressure from Son.

The Hammers came close to an instant reply, but Michail Antonio fired narrowly wide and they were made to rue that missed chance when Son latched on to Kane's brilliant through-ball and finished high into the net. Said Benrahma pulled a goal back before the break, volleying past Hugo Lloris following Craig Dawson's header from a corner. The high tempo continued in the second half as Lukasz Fabianski smothered the ball at Kane's feet before Antonio fired over.

Son wrapped up the victory on 88 minutes, latching on to Kane's flick-on from a long Lloris kick to finish one-on-one. The north Londoners now have 51 points, three fewer than fourth-placed Arsenal who have a match in hand. West Ham drop to seventh with 48 points, having played one match more than Spurs. (ANI)

