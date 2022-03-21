Left Menu

ICC confirm fixtures for UAE, Ireland at Men's T20 World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the fixtures for UAE and Ireland at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 16:19 IST
UAE cricket team (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed the fixtures for UAE and Ireland at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The UAE and Ireland booked their tickets to Australia in February after wins over Nepal and Oman respectively in the semi-finals of the eight-team qualifier.

UAE's victory over Ireland in the Final confirmed their spot in Group A of the First Round, with their three matches to be played at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong. They're grouped with Sri Lanka and Namibia and will be joined by the runner-up in Qualifier B that will be played in Zimbabwe in June. Ireland join West Indies and Scotland in Group B of the First Round, with their three matches to be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. They will be joined by the Qualifier B winner.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia for the first time in 2022, with 14 of the 16 teams now finalised for the October 16 - November 13 event. UAE Fixtures - Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sunday, October 16, 2022, 7pm AEDT: UAE v Runner-up from Qualifier B Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 7pm AEDT: Sri Lanka v UAE

Thursday, October 20, 2022: 7pm AEDT: Namibia v UAE Ireland Fixtures - Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Monday, October 17, 2022, 7pm AEDT: Ireland v Winner from Qualifier A Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 3pm AEDT: Scotland v Ireland

Friday, October 21, 2022, 3pm AEDT: West Indies v Ireland. (ANI)

