Women's CWC: WI skipper Stefanie Taylor praises Pak spinners for choking flow runs

West Indies skipper Stefanie Taylor expressed disappointment after her side got thrashed by Pakistan in Match 20 of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Monday. Pakistan's spinners were in full flight as West Indies were restricted to 89/7 after 20 overs. Pakistan batters chased the target with ease to claim an eight-wicket victory in Hamilton on Monday.

"We were looking at a total of 125. But when I got in, I realized that 110-115 would have been a good target, but we couldn't get to that. I guess when you look at the way we played against Bangladesh, the spinners choked us and we couldn't rotate strike. The same thing happened today," said Stefanie Taylor in a post-match presentation. "We just couldn't turn over the strike. I thought Pakistan bowled well. Nida Dar was fantastic. Anam bowled four overs for six. We just have to go out there and I hope that's the game we play our best cricket in. It's a do or die situation," she added.

With this win, Pakistan registered their first points on the board in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The result is a big dent in the West Indies' hope of qualifying for the semis. This is also Pakistan's first win in the World Cup in 13 years. For the first time since defeating WI in 2009, the Asian team won a match in this tournament to end a run of 18 defeats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)