Sweden's pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis sets new world record

Sweden's Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.20m to smash his own world record by one centimeter on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022.

ANI | Belgrade | Updated: 21-03-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 17:27 IST
Sweden's pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis (Photo: Twitter/World Athletics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Sweden's Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.20m to smash his own world record by one centimeter on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022. The 22-year-old Swede cleared 6.19m just 13 days ago to add one centimetre to his own world record set in Glasgow in February 2020.

And competing again in the Serbian capital, Duplantis went over 6.20m with his third and final attempt - just brushing the bar on his way down - to make history once more and in-process clinching the gold medal. Silver went to Brazil's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz, who cleared 5.95m, with 24-year-old US vaulter Chris Nilsen, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, earning bronze on 5.90m.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Chris Nilsen took bronze. (ANI)

